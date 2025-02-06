BREAKING: Spurs Reportedly Make Trade With Bucks
The San Antonio Spurs made a splash over the weekend to acquire All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings, but their trade deadline is not over yet.
The Spurs are staying busy and getting younger, making a big trade with the Milwaukee Bucks to bring in more young talent. The Spurs have reportedly acquired Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the Bucks.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bucks are sending Baldwin Jr. and cash to the Spurs.
Baldwin Jr., 22, was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school and college, getting drafted by the Golden State Warriors late in the first round in 2022. Baldwin Jr., or "PBJ," was just recently traded from the Washington Wizards to Milwaukee as part of the Kyle Kuzma-Khris Middleton deal, and is now on the move again.
The 6-foot-9 forward was regarded as one of the best three-point shooting prospects coming out of high school as a five-star recruit, but his smooth jumper has not translated to the next level.
PBJ is earning just $2.4 million this season, on the last year of his contract, and will very unlikely get on-court opportunities in San Antonio. This move is strictly financial, as the 22-year-old forward has not shown enough to prove himself at the next level.
The Spurs continue to stay active ahead of the trade deadline, but this move will obviously not move the needle. This trade gives the Spurs a full roster while keeping them well below the tax and first apron.
