Can Spurs Offseason Additions Lift Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio in NBA Cup?
Simply put, the inaugural NBA Cup didn't belong to the San Antonio Spurs, as they went 0-4 in group play during the in-season tournament and had a league-low below-58 point differential.
The 2023-24 NBA regular season was still very young at the time, as San Antonio had a 3-2 record heading into the tournament. However, this small sample size of a positive start not only didn't translate into the NBA Cup, but also other regular season games surrounding the tournament as the Spurs went on to lose their 18 next games.
NBA fans didn't have high expectations for the Spurs last season, especially in the NBA Cup, but they all had their eye on generational French center prospect Victor Wembanyama, who San Antonio selected with the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. The seven-foot-four big man dipped his feet a bit deeper into the NBA pool with each game and showed steady improvement throughout the season. He quickly became a star who was living up to the all-time-high hype and was named NBA Rookie of the Year and was the runner-up for the prestigious Defensive Player of the Year Award.
NBA fans knew that the rookie would be the clear-cut No. 1 option on the Spurs well before he was even selected in the draft, but now that he's fully acclimated and shining, San Antonio got him some help this offseason to prepare for his sophomore campaign and the NBA Cup. The Spurs selected UConn guard Stephon Castle with the fourth overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and added a couple of players via trades and free agency, most notably forward Harrison Barnes and point guard Chris Paul.
Although the NBA Cup isn't the same amount of pressure as the NBA Finals, it is on a slightly higher stage than a typical regular season game, as every team is competing for a trophy in a tournament that starts and finishes within 35 or so days. An argument could be made that to be cool under pressure in this fast-paced tournament, it takes past winning experience in this type of environment--which the three Spurs additions listed above have.
Paul hasn't won an NBA title just yet as he's 0-1 in the Finals, but the 39-year-old is a 12-time NBA All-Star (11 All-NBA appearances), and nine-time All-Defensive point guard with a spot on legendary NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Paul is also no stranger to elevating teams as he's the only player in NBA history to be a part of four teams to set a franchise record for wins in a season. There are so many assets to Paul's game that have contributed to his future Hall of Fame assets, but perhaps his passing ability is at the top as he ranks third all-time in regular-season assists and has the fifth-most in the playoffs.
Barnes, a 12-year NBA veteran, has spent the last six seasons in Sacramento and has averaged 14.8 points per game on 47.4 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from downtown as a King. He has also played in 82 games in each of the last two seasons and has started in over 93 percent of career contests. His consistency throughout his entire career has helped him earn a very respectable 487-424 record (53.5 win percentage) with two Finals appearances with the Golden State Warriors, including a 4-2 series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014-15.
Castle's National Championship-winning experience at UConn is a big asset to San Antonio's hopes in the NBA Cup and future. The 19-year-old finished with double-digit points in four of the Huskies' six NCAA Tournament games this past season, including 21 against Alabama in the Final Four and 15 against Purdue in the National Championship. In addition to Castle's stout defense, he has good pace and a quick change of direction, so as he transitions from facing collegiate ball handlers to professional ones, he won't be nearly as lost.
While Wembanyama is surrounded by new additions with IQ, consistency and championship experience, it won't be an easy road against the rest of their group in the NBA Cup as the Spurs will face defending NBA Cup champion Los Angeles Lakers, reigning Western Conference No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, Western Conference sixth-seed Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz, who are aiming for their abundance youth to lead them this upcoming season.
The NBA Cup will tip off on Nov. 12 and the Championship will fall on Dec. 17 with group play and knockout rounds in between.
