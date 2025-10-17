Carmelo Anthony Makes Bold Prediction for Victor Wembanyama This Season
Victor Wembanyama seldom sees a tame evaluation of his basketball talent. Carmelo Anthony was the latest to pile on.
“I predict he’s the MVP this year,” the 41-year-old said during an episode of 7PM in Brooklyn. "I say that because he has an opportunity to lead every statistical category in the game. Every category that there is, he can lead in this season.”
Anthony Says Wembanyama A 'Video Game'
Last season, Wembanyama appeared in 46 games, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field.
He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but fell short of the newly required 65-game threshold after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in February.
That "traumatic experience" changed his perspective on basketball.
“Life isn’t forever," Wembanyama said. "There are some experiences you’re going to miss on. It’s inevitable. But I’m going to miss out on the least that I can. I’m still going to do the things I want to do as a human.”
As impressive as it was to his teammates, Anthony took a different direction.
“San Antonio can be scary," he said. "Wemby with monks, all that monk s***."
He went on: "Wemby doing yoga at the top of the temple. I (want) all the infinity stones. I went to Hakeem. I went to Garnett (because) I want to understand his mindset and toughness, and I want to see how you tap into that part. I went to the temple, now I got to align my ... chakras. I’m good."
The Spurs are poised for a run at the Western Conference Playoffs for the first time since 2019. If Wembanyama remains healthy, he's likely to earn another All-Star nod and his first Defensive Player of the Year Award, among other honors.
Anthony thinks that's just the tip of the iceberg.
“Wemby could lead every statistical category there is, and statistically, that’s MVP," Anthony said. "If Wemby (can) average 25-15. He can average 5 blocks. He could put up 12 assists. He could average six steals ... these are video game numbers. His team can make the playoffs."