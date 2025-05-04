Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Makes Feelings Clear on Gregg Popovich
Joe Mazzulla isn't known to say much, but he took some time to discuss Gregg Popovich Saturday afternoon after news of the Hall-of-Fame coach's retirement broke.
“I think the thing that sticks out is what his former players say about him years later," Mazzulla said.
Popovich spent 29 seasons at the helm of the Spurs, amassing a league-best 1,422 wins, 22 playoff appearances, 18 straight 50-win seasons and five championships. When he made the decision to step down, there was no shortage of praise.
"The nicest person you ever want to be around," Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said. "He cares about people so much."
"Coach, thank you for your wisdom," Victor Wembanyama added in a message posted to X, formerly Twitter. "For your leadership, for the culture you created ... but most importantly for being a great and inspiring person. It was an honor to be a part of those 29 years."
Popovich now transitions to a full-time role as the Spurs' president of basketball operations — a title he's held for several years alongside his role as coach — to continue on in San Antonio. He won't be on the sidelines any longer, but having him around will be more than enough.
“The way people talk about him even after they’ve played is a testament to who he was," Mazzulla said, "as a coach and a person.”
Related Articles
Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True
Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story