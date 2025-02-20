Chris Paul Breaks Silence on Devastating Victor Wembanyama News
AUSTIN, Texas — Chris Paul, standing in front of a swarm of media just informed of VIctor Wembanyama's season-ending shoulder injury, said what he needed to.
"This is tough," he admitted. "Tough more than anything. For all of us."
Announced Thursday, the 21-year-old star was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis — a form of blood clot — in his right shoulder. It was discovered after Wembanyama returned from San Francisco and the All-Star Break, which promptly ended his season.
Wembanyama appeared in 46 games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but now falls short of the newly required 65-game threshold.
If he had his druthers, he'd still be on the court.
"Vic is 21," Paul said. "For me, at that age, you can't imagine not playing and missing a game. I think he'll attack recovery as well as you possibly can."
The Spurs are optimistic that Wembanyama's injury will not be a catalyst for any long-term health concerns. He'll miss this season, but is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
In the meantime, the Spurs will continue to try and make a postseason push. That effort will certainly be more difficult without Wembanyama, but for more reasons than just his basketball prowess.
Paul made that exceptionally clear.
"He's one of the best humans I've ever met in this league," he said. "More than anything, we just miss him being around.
"His charisma and what he brings to the locker room is what we'll miss most."
