Chris Paul Breaks Silence on NBA Future

While 40-year-old future Hall of Famer Chris Paul is not expected to return to San Antonio next season, the legendary point guard broke his silence on potentially returning for a 21st NBA season during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday.
Paul, who has spent the last six seasons with four different franchises, explained his desire to be present for his family. Paul's wife and children reside in Los Angeles, where he spent six seasons and made first team All-NBA three times.
"I know everybody has their own situations," Paul said. "I talked to my family about it. My son just turned 16. My daughter's 12. The past six seasons, I've lived without them, right? So I go to San Antonio, Phoenix, Golden State. They were in Houston with me. But I've been around a few teams, I've been away from them for the last six years. So, it's a little different. That's the conversation."
Paul still acknowledged he had some gas left in the tank for a potential 21st season, but he was sure to emphasize the fact that his days in the NBA are winding down.
"I worked out this morning, yesterday I was in the gym, the day before I was in the gym," Paul said. "You know, it's, it's crazy. My daughter actually hoops now. Before I flew out here, I was in the gym with her for 20 minutes. With kids, sometimes you just got to do short sessions. I want to hoop cause I love to hoop, but at the same time, I do want to be dad."
The veteran point guard suggests a potential return to Los Angeles to be with his family again, although a potential retirement is certainly in the cards.
