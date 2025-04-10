Chris Paul Joins Michael Jordan on Historic NBA List
With only two games remaining on the season, Chris Paul continues to stack up the milestones.
Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs hit the road to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors with a chance to spoil the Western Conference standings. Forty-eight minutes later, they did.
Harrison Barnes found the bottom of the net from 27 feet away, giving the Spurs a three-point victory and sending the Warriors down to the No. 7 seed.
His shot wasn't the only positive of the night.
Chris Paul has led San Antonio in minutes this season, making him the second-oldest player in NBA history to do so. He joins Karl Malone and Michael Jordan on the list. The order is as follows:
- 1 - Michael Jordan, 40 years, 58 days
- 2 - Chris Paul, 39 years, 342 days
- 3 - Karl Malone, 39 years, 266 days
Paul also passed Tim Duncan in double-doubles past the age of 39, leaving his mark on the Spurs' franchise in his 20th season. Still, he made sure to praise his teammates in a win over the Warriors after choosing to remain on the bench in the final possession.
"To see those guys get that confidence," Paul began, "who knows what it’s going to do for next year, but for right now, it was a great feeling.”
