Chris Paul Predicted to Team Up With $175 Million NBA Star
Chris Paul remains a free agent a few weeks into the offseason. Most of the top free agents have signed, and a lot of teams have used their limited spending space.
It's been rumored that Paul would like to return closer to Los Angeles to be closer to his family for what is likely his last season in the NBA. But what if he would like to start on a contending team, something that isn't guaranteed with a team like the LA Clippers?
Greg Swartz from Bleacher Report predicted landing spots for the top free agents available, and has Chris Paul landing with the Milwaukee Bucks, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"If Chris Paul wants to spend the final year of his career around his family in Los Angeles, this isn't exactly the spot. If the 40-year-old, 12-time All-Star wants one more starting job, however, this may be his only opportunity.
"The Milwaukee Bucks are in dire need of a point guard, with Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins currently set to battle for the starting job despite neither being true floor generals.
"A team of Paul, Gary Trent Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner with Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Gary Harris, Porter, Rollins and others is probably enough to still make the playoffs in the East.
"Being able to sign a point guard of Paul's stature should help convince Antetokounmpo to stay, as the veteran is still a pure passer (7.4 assists against 1.6 turnovers a game last year) who played all 82 contests for the San Antonio Spurs and had a swing rating of plus-9.0.
"The allure of staying home in Los Angeles will be tempting, although bench minutes are all the Clippers and Lakers can offer. If he wants one last big role running an offense, the Bucks are Paul's only choice."
Milwaukee will also add Cole Anthony once he clears waivers, as he was just bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, but Paul would still be an upgrade, even at 40 years old.
