Chris Paul's NBA Free Agency Receives Major Update
As the NBA Summer League carries on with free agency well underway, former San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul remains unsigned. The veteran floor general spent this past season with the Spurs, but is an unrestricted free agent with interest from multiple teams.
Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists this past season in San Antonio, playing alongside All-Star Victor Wembanyama. Rumors and reports have surfaced that the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers have been in play for the point guard, who is now 40 years old.
It looks like Paul could be closing on the Clippers, a team he spent six seasons with, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7. The Suns insider reported that a reunion between Paul and the Suns was not in the cards, while LA is a serious landing spot.
"Some recent reports say Chris Paul closing in on the Clippers," Gambadoro tweeted. "As we’ve reported all along, despite what others had reported, a reunion with the Suns and Chris was just not going to happen. Back state side tomorrow!"
The Clippers, led by the star duo of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, could add to what has been a major offseason for the team. They re-signed Harden to a new contract, while also adding Brook Lopez and John Collins. After a disappointing first-round exit, LA is reloading for what should be a better season.
Paul would add serious playmaking and veteran leadership to the Clippers. He has experience in big playoff moments and can still be productive on both sides of the floor.
