Chris Paul’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement Before Thunder-Wolves Game 2
SAN ANTONIO — With only four teams remaining in the NBA Playoffs, the league's broadcast partners have begun to find on-air talent from previously eliminated teams.
ESPN brought on former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone following his dismissal and Denver's elimination by the Oklahoma City Thunder. For Thursday's Game 2 contest between the Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chris Paul joined him.
Paul had nothing but praise for his former teammate.
“(Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) is selfless," Paul said of the league's Most Valuable Player. "He hoops, he lets his game do the talking ... he (doesn't) say much.”
This season, Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring and averaged 32.7 points, five rebounds and 6.4 assists en route to his first career MVP Award. He led Oklahoma City to an NBA-best 68-14 record as the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, and it is now seeking its first title in franchise history.
If you asked Gilgeous-Alexander, he'd credit Paul for his mentorship during his lone season with the Thunder. As for Paul, he also has fond memories of that season.
“That year I played in Oklahoma City is something I’ll never forget,” Paul said. “The fans were amazing. I always hate that that season got cut short because of COVID-19. That was a big season, big summer for me, going through things I hadn’t gone through since I’d been in the league.”
Now, the young point guard who trained under Paul is looking like a favorite to win both a championship and the Finals MVP Award. He's just six wins away.
