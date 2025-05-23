Inside The Spurs

Chris Paul’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement Before Thunder-Wolves Game 2

Spurs free agent Chris Paul spoke on Thunder MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on ESPN before their Game 2 against the Timberwolves

Matt Guzman

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) signs autographs before game two against the Minnesota Timberwolves of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) signs autographs before game two against the Minnesota Timberwolves of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — With only four teams remaining in the NBA Playoffs, the league's broadcast partners have begun to find on-air talent from previously eliminated teams.

ESPN brought on former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone following his dismissal and Denver's elimination by the Oklahoma City Thunder. For Thursday's Game 2 contest between the Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chris Paul joined him.

Paul had nothing but praise for his former teammate.

“(Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) is selfless," Paul said of the league's Most Valuable Player. "He hoops, he lets his game do the talking ... he (doesn't) say much.”

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring and averaged 32.7 points, five rebounds and 6.4 assists en route to his first career MVP Award. He led Oklahoma City to an NBA-best 68-14 record as the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, and it is now seeking its first title in franchise history.

If you asked Gilgeous-Alexander, he'd credit Paul for his mentorship during his lone season with the Thunder. As for Paul, he also has fond memories of that season.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3)
Mar 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

“That year I played in Oklahoma City is something I’ll never forget,” Paul said. “The fans were amazing. I always hate that that season got cut short because of COVID-19. That was a big season, big summer for me, going through things I hadn’t gone through since I’d been in the league.”

Now, the young point guard who trained under Paul is looking like a favorite to win both a championship and the Finals MVP Award. He's just six wins away.

Related Articles

Perspective Paramount as Dylan Harper Prepares for NBA Draft

What Options Do San Antonio Spurs Have with Pick No. 2?

Popovich Changed the Spurs; Now It's Mitch Johnson's Turn

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News