Chris Paul Talks Signing, Family and Future; Spurs Starter: December 12, 2024
The San Antonio Spurs have a rich history of signing longstanding veterans to help mentor some of their superstar players on their way up in the NBA, the latest being guard Chris Paul.
On Sunday night, Paul notched career assist No. 12,092, to move ahead of Jason Kidd into second place on the NBA's all-time assists list. John Stockton holds the record with 15,806, which might be out of reach event though Paul says he wants to play "maybe" another year or two.
For the season he's averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.4 steals, plus he shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from the 3-point range.
So was the milestone the reason for the 39-year-old Paul signing with the Spurs? Maybe playing with Victor Wembanyama, or working with Gregg Popovich?
Paul's touched on it before, before gave a different answer while doing a fun interview with Tony Parker, whom he calls a mentor despite the tough way they played against each other.
"Last year was probably one of the toughest years for me. T.P., you know more than anything, I just love to hoop. I want to play," Paul said. "For me, Jada and the kids they stay in L.A. If I'm gonna sacrifice my family and be away from them, then I at least need to be playing. No one is guaranteed to win."
Paul also said that the biggest difference from when Parker was playing is "the offseason was the offseason;" being away from his family is the toughest thing right now, and about LaBron James "I aint playing that long."
To see the the interview for the San Antonio Spurs website and social media:
Thursday's Schedule
No games scheduled
Next up: San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trailblazers on Friday | 9 p.m. CT | Watch
OnThis Date in Spurs History ...
December 12, 2010:Tim Duncan surpassed David Robinson as the Spurs’ all-time leader in games played (988).
"It's better if he plays. If he sits, the duck pate and fois gras adds up."- Gregg Popovich
The Closer
See also 5 Key Stats That Reveal the Spurs’ Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses