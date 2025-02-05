De'Aaron Fox Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Spurs Trade
Since the San Antonio Spurs are on their annual Rodeo Road Trip, an official welcome press conference for De'Aaron Fox may have to wait.
That didn't mean he was off limits following the news.
Speaking to reporters during shootaround Wednesday morning, Fox spoke on the Spurs' situation with him now in the picture. Safe to say, he was extremely complimentary.
"I think with the way that they're built, with the athleticism, the length they have," Fox said, "and also the youth. I just felt like this could be a special team."
To this point, Fox has had his fair share of teammates in Sacramento. In the final years of his time with the Kings, he starred alongside Damontas Sabonis and Malik Monk, and before that, he shared the floor with Tyrese Haliburton.
Teaming up with a talent like Victor Wembanyama, however? That he hasn't done.
"I think with the intangibles that every here has," he said. "I think this could be a really good defensive team."
Wednesday evening, the Spurs will take on the Hawks with a chance to end their current two-game losing skid. According to acting coach Mitch Johnson, Fox will have zero restrictions. It might be a new situation, but the talent is all the same.
That's perhaps what San Antonio is looking forward to most.
"It's his eighth year in the league," Johnson said of Fox. "His resume speaks for itself. He is a top player ... on both ends of the floor. Dynamic in every sense of the word."
