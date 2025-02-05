De’Aaron Fox’s Official Status for Spurs vs Hawks
Ahead of Game 2 of the San Antonio Spurs' annual Rodeo Road Trip in Atlanta, Victor Wembanyama and Co. will be receiving some welcome reinforcements.
After a three-team deal landed De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin in San Antonio, the pair of guards are officially cleared to make their Spurs debuts Wednesday evening. Both are marked as available on the team's official injury designation.
The Spurs are in the middle of a mid-season slump, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests including the last two in a row, but with Fox entering the fold, they're certainly hoping that changes — especially since the rest of their young core remained untouched in the deal.
Fox brings a quickness to the Spurs that they've long desired. Against fast-paced teams, i.e. the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat, the young team has struggled mightily. Now with a new All-Star caliber point guard, their woes will likely begin to shore up.
Results may not be drastic immediately, but for a team in search of the Play-In, any forward progress helps. As for Fox, he's already poised to make an impact.
"I think with the way that they're built, with the athleticism, the length they have," he said at shootaround Wednesday, "and also the youth. I just felt like this could be a special team."
