De'Aaron Fox's Statement on Getting Booed in Kings Return
The San Antonio Spurs traveled to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, a matchup that, at the start of the season, would've been seen as just a typical Western Conference contest. However, it meant more Friday as it was the first return to Sacramento for Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox since being dealt in early February.
While the Kings came away with the 127-109 win over the Spurs, it wasn't a great showing for Fox in his return, with just 16 points and eight assists on 6-17 shooting from the field. It also wasn't a warm welcome for Fox, who received boos from the opposing fans. After the game, he shared his thoughts on the not-so-warm welcome back.
"I enjoyed my time, I really enjoyed the fans, and you cheer for your team," Fox said in regards to the reception he received. "I haven't, I'm not going to lie to you," Fox added when talking about if he thought about the return.
Considering Fox's overall response, it appeared as if he took the game with a 'business as usual' approach and didn't let his emotions get the best of him. Regardless, spending nearly eight years with an organization will grow you a certain level of attachment.
As Fox's response showed, he's focused on what's going on now with the team, as they'll head over to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Sunday, with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
