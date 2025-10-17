De'Aaron Fox's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Pacers Preseason Game
De'Aaron Fox wishes he could get back on the court. In fact, he's convinced he already could, if the San Antonio Spurs weren't so strict.
"I definitely won't be playing in the preseason, that's for sure," the point guard admitted at Media Day before the start of training camp.
Fox sustained a hamstring injury over the offseason that required no procedure, but rather extensive rehabilitation. Part of it will bleed into the start of the regular season, as Fox is expected to make his return a few games past the Spurs' regular-season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22.
“I feel good," Fox assured. "I felt like I could’ve played a little bit ago, but they’re not letting me."
Fox OUT vs. Pacers
Joining a list that grew between San Antonio's fourth preseason contest and its final one Friday evening, Fox will remain OUT against the Indiana Pacers.
The 27-year-old joins Jeremy Sochan, Kelly Olynyk, Lindy Waters III and Adam Flagler on the inactive list, while Jordan McLaughlin — who joined Fox in the February trade that brought both players to the Spurs from the Sacramento Kings — is PROBABLE.
No matter how much he pleads, the Spurs remain firm on an easy return-to-play process.
"We'd rather be too long than too short," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said.
Last season, Fox averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists across 17 games in San Antonio. Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis diagnosis underscored San Antonio's eventual decision to also shut down Fox, who underwent surgery to repair his finger in March.
Now, he's inhibited further by his hamstring.
"I feel like I can play right now," he said, "but I don't have that (medical) expertise. I was running 15 miles per hour already. I think that's probably faster than most of the guys that are here. So, when I say I think I'm ready, I think I'm ready."
Upon his return, the Spurs are poised to make a run at the postseason, looking to end their six-year playoff drought. If all goes according to plan — especially regarding health — Fox will be one of the biggest reasons why San Antonio takes a major step forward. But not yet.
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers is set for 8 p.m. EST Friday evening.