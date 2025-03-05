Devin Vassell Joins LeBron James on Historic NBA List vs Nets
Even though the San Antonio Spurs are missing their centerpiece in Victor Wembanyama, they have additional great young players in Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and De'Aaron Fox.
On Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, it was Vassell's turn to show fans what he's capable of. Against the Nets, Vassell put up 37 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block on 70/73/100 shooting from the field.
It was a game so good from Vassell, that it was actually historic. He joined LeBron James as the only player in NBA history with that stat line.
Vassell's performance was not only his career high in points but also historic in terms of Spurs' history. He became the only Spurs player in franchise history to have 10+ rebounds and 7+ three-pointers in the same game.
While the Spurs likely won't make noise this season, the future looks very bright for the team once Victor Wembanyama returns. With the combination Fox, Wembanyama, Vassell, Castle, and others, the team could have a run next season similar to what the Houston Rockets are doing this season.
""Obviously, I didn't have the summer that I wanted to have when it comes to preparing and just working out and staying in the gym. I was doing a lot of rehab and stuff. But it's not an excuse for staying confident," Vassell said.
The San Antonio Spurs finished Tuesday night with an overall record of 26-34, good for the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right