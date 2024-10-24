Spurs Fall 120-109 to Mavericks, Wembanyama Struggles to Find Rhythm
On opening night in Dallas, the Spurs couldn’t get it done on the road.
The San Antonio Spurs couldn’t keep up with the Dallas Mavericks, falling 120-109 despite a late push from their bench. Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagnie led the Spurs with 18 points each, with Champagnie also adding seven rebounds and two blocks.
Victor Wembanyama finished with 17 points and nine rebounds on 5-for-18 shooting from the field.
Luka Dončić and Klay Thompson combined for 50 points, powering the Mavericks to a strong victory at home.
How It Happened...
FINAL: Mavericks 120, Spurs 109.
Fourth Quarter:
- 8:34 P.M: Spurs take a timeout as the Mavericks have broken things up a bit here in the fourth, as they're out to another 13-3 run. Doncic is heating up. Brutal night for Wembanyama, as he's 3-for-16 from the field so far. Mavericks 100, Spurs 83. 9:07 4Q.
Third Quarter:
- 8:23 P.M: We've got a dog fight. At the end of three, the Spurs trail by seven. Mavericks 87, Spurs 80.
- 8:09 P.M: Spurs are on a 13-2 run of their own, led by Sochan and Champagnie. They're within three. Mavericks 71, Spurs 68. 4:06 Q3.
- 7:59 P.M: Safe to say that the Mavericks have woken up after a sleepy first half. Their run has been extended to 22-6. Luka Doncic just dished out one of the nicest passes you'll ever see. Mavericks 69, Spurs 55. 7:10 Q3.
- 7:54 P.M: Mavericks are on a 14-4 run to open the quarter. Klay Thompson is heating up. Mavericks 61, Spurs 53. 8:34 3Q.
Second Quarter:
- 7:30 P.M: We've reached halftime in Dallas. Spurs hold a two point advantage at the break. Harrison Barnes leads all scorers with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Spurs 49, Mavericks 47.
- 7:21 P.M: Mavericks take yet another timeout after few plays after Julian Champagnie slams one home on the drive. Dallas didn't have any helpside defense. Spurs 38, Mavericks 35. 4:35 2Q.
- 7:15 P.M: Mavericks take a timeout after Zach Collins' bounce-in three-pointer. Spurs still have the advantage. Spurs 33, Mavericks 28. 6:57 2Q.
First Quarter:
- 7:02 P.M: First quarter is in the books. No.4 overall pick Stephon Castle has entered the game, and his first career points almost came on a full-court heave. San Antonio leads. Spurs 22, Mavericks 20.
- 6:56 P.M: Harrison Barnes is on an absolute heater in the first quarter. He's up to 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting (2-for-2 3pt) as San Antonio takes a TO. Spurs have the edge. Spurs 20, Mavericks 18. 2:54 1Q.
- 6:45 P.M: At the first media timeout, we're deadlocked. Champagnie and Klay Thompson lead the way with five points a piece. Spurs 12, Mavericks 12. 6:29 1Q.
- 6:38 P.M: First points of the season go to Champagnie off a dime from Paul on the three. We're underway in Dallas.
Pregame:
- Gregg Popovich has announced the team's starting lineup, naming Julian Champagnie the interim replacement for injured shooting guard Devin Vassell. He'll join Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama at center court for tipoff.
