What We Learned: Three Takeaways from Spurs' Preseason
With the preseason in the rearview mirror, the San Antonio Spurs have given fans plenty to be excited about (and a few things to worry about) heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Spurs’ preseason.
1. Julian Champagnie is the Real Deal
Julian Champagnie isn’t just fighting for minutes anymore—he’s demanding them. Throughout the preseason, Champagnie showcased his scoring versatility, making it clear he’s earned a spot in the rotation. Whether it was his smooth three-point stroke or his ability to attack the basket, he played with confidence and poise. On defense, he’s shown a sharp understanding of the game, fitting perfectly into Gregg Popovich’s system.
His development gives the Spurs another weapon, and if he keeps this up, Champagnie could be a breakout player for San Antonio this year.
2. Stephon Castle Has Star Written All Over Him
It’s still early, but Stephon Castle has already given us a glimpse of his sky-high potential. The Spurs’ lottery pick looks like the real deal, playing with a maturity beyond his years. His ability to create for himself and others, paired with his size and athleticism, is downright scary. Castle’s performances have made it easy to see why fans are so excited about him. He’s already looking like the cornerstone player San Antonio hoped for, and it’s hard not to imagine him being a future star in this league.
Keep an eye on him—Castle’s going to be special.
3. Turnovers Could Be a Stumbling Block
For all the excitement, one glaring issue emerged during the preseason: turnovers. The Spurs' young, energetic squad sometimes got ahead of itself, with sloppy ball-handling and decision-making leading to too many giveaways. Turnovers killed momentum in several preseason games, and that’s something the coaching staff will need to address if they want to stay competitive in the stacked Western Conference.
It’s a fixable problem, but it could be the difference between wins and losses if not corrected soon.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Stephon Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces