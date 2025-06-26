Dylan Harper Makes Bold Claim After 2025 NBA Draft Selection
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Dylan Harper was finally able to break the wall of stone.
Prior to being officially selected by San Antonio, the rookie point guard wouldn't let his guard down. Nothing was "set in stone," but he liked the Spurs.
"I have high hopes," he said, conceding slightly. "I love that organization."
After his name was called, Harper put on his 2025 NBA Draft hat, spoke to Mitch Johnson and formally met Victor Wembanyama via a FaceTime call. He was officially a San Antonio Spur.
He was also the next candidate to earn the league's Rookie of the Year Award.
"I think that's definitely a goal of mine," Harper said, "to make it three in a row. I think the coaching staff and the players are going to ... make it easy for me to go out there and showcase my talent."
Last season at Rutgers, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists on 48.4 percent shooting from the field last season. Rutgers didn't make much noise in the postseason, but the point guard's size as a playmaker caught the attention of several teams — San Antonio included.
Now he hopes to turn more heads as a rookie. And add some hardware to his collection, following closely along the path blazed by Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.