NBA Legend Reacts to Spurs Selecting Dylan Harper in 2025 NBA Draft

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginóbili took to social media to welcome Dylan Harper to San Antonio

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dylan Harper stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the second pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Dylan Harper has a mural to visit in San Antonio.

Days prior to his official selection by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, local San Antonio artists completed a mural of the rookie point guard on the south side of the city.

“Fans (are) crazy,” Harper said Tuesday during his pre-draft press conference. “If that’s what the fans want, I can’t be the one to say no.”

Harper will join a Spurs roster that already features Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, and despite concerns regarding his fit, both parties remain confident in the pairing working to help boost San Antonio as it looks to contend in the Western Conference.

Spurs legend Manu Ginóbili made that abundantly clear. "Welcome to the Spurs, Dylan Harper!!" he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Thrilled to have him in SA!"

In his first season with the Scarlet Knights, Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and four assists on 48.4 percent shooting from the field. Rutgers didn't make much noise in the postseason, but Harper's size as a playmaker caught the attention of the Spurs.

Now, eyes are on him as he looks to make a first impression with his new team. Perhaps Ginóbili applied some pressure to the point guard.

