Ex-Celtic, Top Spurs Free Agent Target Signs Deal With Knicks
NBA free agency hasn't even been open for 24 hours, and the landscape of the league is drastically changing. On top of all the moves that happened prior to free agency, like Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, plenty of the signings that have happened so far will have major effects on next season.
With teams like the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers not expected to contend next year, the Eastern Conference is wide open for another team to chase the NBA Finals. To add more depth, the New York Knicks have swooped in to acquire a top San Antonio Spurs free agent target to bolster their bench unit.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Knicks have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with Philadelphia 76ers free agent forward/center Guerschon Yabusele. Yabusele began his career with the Boston Celtics, but went overseas and made his return with the 76ers this past season after a strong showing in the 2024 Olympics.
Heading into free agency, rumors were indicating that Yabusele would be heading to San Antonio to team up with his Team France teammate Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs inked Celtics center Luke Kornet to a free agent deal on Day 1, but Yabusele now joins the Knicks to solidify their bench unit as they finalize their head coaching search.
In a loaded Western Conference, San Antonio can still make some moves to compete next season. Given the outlook as of Day 2 of free agency, there might be more contenders in the West than available playoff spots.
