Ex-Celtics Champion Shares Bold Victor Wembanyama Prediction

Behind Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs seem to have a bright future ahead

Feb 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Once again, Victor Wembanyama earned some high praise.

On a recent episode of FanDuel's Run It Back, former Boston Celtics shooting guard Tony Allen offered his two cents on the San Antonio Spurs star's early career.

"I could see him winning DPOY multiple times," Allen said. "If Tim Duncan gives Wemby some insight, it's only gonna enhance his game. He's a generational talent."

Wembanyama and the Spurs are no stranger to such verbiage. Since he arrived to the league, the 21-year-old has continuously makes highlight-worthy plays on both ends. Despite all of them, there remains one major aspect he still has to figure out: winning games.

As a rookie, Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks in 71 games played, but the Spurs only mustered 22 victories, keeping them well out of the Western Conference Playoff Picture.

Since then, surrounding the 7-footer with talent has been the Spurs' No. 1 mission. year, Over the offseason, both Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes were brought in to provide veteran guidance and in February, De'Aaron Fox was acquired via trade.

With a slew of injuries, the potential of that squash has yet to be realized, but as Allen mentioned, it's hard to argue with a player who brings as much potential as Wembanyama, especially with guidance from former Spurs.

"We're probably not going to see (any)thing like this for a long time," he said.

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

