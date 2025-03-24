Ex-Celtics Champion Shares Bold Victor Wembanyama Prediction
SAN ANTONIO — Once again, Victor Wembanyama earned some high praise.
On a recent episode of FanDuel's Run It Back, former Boston Celtics shooting guard Tony Allen offered his two cents on the San Antonio Spurs star's early career.
"I could see him winning DPOY multiple times," Allen said. "If Tim Duncan gives Wemby some insight, it's only gonna enhance his game. He's a generational talent."
Wembanyama and the Spurs are no stranger to such verbiage. Since he arrived to the league, the 21-year-old has continuously makes highlight-worthy plays on both ends. Despite all of them, there remains one major aspect he still has to figure out: winning games.
As a rookie, Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks in 71 games played, but the Spurs only mustered 22 victories, keeping them well out of the Western Conference Playoff Picture.
Since then, surrounding the 7-footer with talent has been the Spurs' No. 1 mission. year, Over the offseason, both Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes were brought in to provide veteran guidance and in February, De'Aaron Fox was acquired via trade.
With a slew of injuries, the potential of that squash has yet to be realized, but as Allen mentioned, it's hard to argue with a player who brings as much potential as Wembanyama, especially with guidance from former Spurs.
"We're probably not going to see (any)thing like this for a long time," he said.
Related Articles
Sandro Mamukelashvili Reminds Spurs What Winning Feels Like
Harrison Barnes' Veteran Impact Goes Beyond Basketball
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality