Ex-Knicks Guard Makes Wild Tim Duncan Take
The 2025 NBA Draft is right around the corner, as while the top two picks seem like guarantees, the rest of the draft could end up falling multiple different ways. One thing for certain is the hype around projected first-overall pick Cooper Flagg is real, as he'll look to bring Dallas Mavericks fans some joy after they watched superstar Luka Doncic get traded earlier this season.
On the topic of the draft, the first-overall pick isn't always the best player in the class at the end of the day. However, the recent stretch of first overall picks has been stellar, with four franchise cornerstones being drafted from 2020 to 2023. In terms of the greatest number one overall pick in league history, ex-New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings made his bold take this Thursday.
"Tim Duncan is the greatest #1 pick ever," Jennings shared in a post to his X account. While Duncan surely has his case among the five greatest first overall picks in NBA history, it's a claim that not many basketball fans would agree with.
Given the list of first overall picks includes LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Shaquille O'Neal, there isn't a large crowd of people who could place him at the top of this list. And that's not to discredit Duncan, who boasts 15 All-Star selections, 15 All-Defensive selections, two MVP awards, and five NBA Championships.
The only case for Duncan would be if you are referring to that the Spurs had him for his whole career, but so did the Los Angeles Lakers with Magic, and he arguably had a better career. Regardless, Jennings made sure to defend his take to those replying to his post.
Related Articles
New Report on Knicks Making Kevin Durant Trade Offer Amid Spurs Interest
Locked On Spurs: Should San Antonio Pursue Another French Center?