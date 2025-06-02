New Report on Kevin Durant Leaving Suns Amid Spurs Trade Interest
With the emergence of Victor Wembanyama in the 2024-25 season, the San Antonio Spurs are now in win-now mode. Looking to utilize the abilities that their superstar center possesses, they went out and traded for Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox before the 2025 trade deadline.
While Fox might be a little ahead of Wembanyama's timeline, he's established himself as one of the better point guards in this league and took the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the 2023 playoffs, despite a loss.
Wembanyama's season was cut short due to blood clots, and as a result, the Spurs missed out on the Play-In Tournament. However, San Antonio is now looking to make noise in the Western Conference, with Wembanyama averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game, while leading the league in total blocks despite only playing 46 games.
The Spurs have some of the most valuable assets to trade in the NBA, and with the 2nd and 14th overall picks in this year's draft, the Spurs can combine their young players with those picks to acquire a proven superstar. In terms of those stars, there's one in particular that could be swayed to a move to San Antonio, returning to the state where he played college ball.
Any trade would most likely not include the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, who burst onto the scene with a sensational rookie campaign. However, with Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo now likely to be traded, the Spurs could be willing to offer a large package for either of the two superstars.
Shams Charania reported earlier in the week that the Spurs and Kevin Durant held mutual interest around the trade deadline last February before Wembanyama was shut down. And in a new report by NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Suns are expected to make Durant available again in the coming weeks once they land their new head coach.
Any deal involving Durant would cost much less than acquiring Antetokounmpo because of his age, but a package surrounding Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and multiple first-round picks would most likely get a deal done.
In any case, the Spurs are now looking to upgrade their roster and create a formidable lineup with Wembanyama, Fox, Castle, and another superstar.
