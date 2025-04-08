Ex-Lakers, Spurs Champion Makes Bold Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry Statement
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are both fighting for their playoff seeding, down to the last game of the season when the two sides meet up. Regardless, both teams are expected to make the playoffs and should be two of the top contenders in the conference.
While both teams have strong supporting casts, it's clear that Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard are the alphas on their team and can single-handedly win games for their sides. In a recent appearance on FanDuel TV, former Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs champion Danny Green made a bold statement regarding the two stars.
"That's a tough pick," Green said when discussing who is more feared between Leonard and Curry. "For me, I'm going with Kawhi. Two-way player, can do it on both ends of the floor. That 2019 Kawhi, I seen it up close. That version of Kawhi, I think is more feared than Steph [Curry]."
Even though Curry has changed the game of basketball with three-point shooting and has displayed some of the greatest shot-making in NBA history, Green thinks Leonard's versatility on both ends of the floor makes him more feared. About the 2019 version of him, that was the year he led the Toronto Raptors to an NBA title in a historic playoff run.
Now with both players starting to get in good form with the playoffs starting, only time will tell who's the more feared when the lights are the brightest.
Related Articles
Will Kawhi Leonard Play In Back-to-Back Against Spurs?
Victor Wembanyama's Appearance With NBA Legend Goes Viral
15-Year NBA Veteran's Polarizing Take on LeBron James, Lakers