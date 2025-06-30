Ex-Lakers, Spurs Guard Set To Enter Free Agency
Plenty of player movement has already happened via trades and the 2025 NBA Draft, and more will continue to come with free agency set to begin in less than 24 hours. While some teams around the league are working to lock up their impending free agents on deals to avoid them hitting the open market, other teams are opening the door for their players to depart.
Looking at the Philadelphia 76ers, they've made several decisions ahead of free agency. One of those included extending the qualifying offer to Quentin Grimes to make him a restricted free agent, as he averaged 22.7 points per game after the All-Star break. As for another free agent guard, they've decided to decline his team option and let him hit the open market.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the 76ers are declining the $2.9 million player option on Lonnie Walker IV, making way for him to hit free agency this coming week. After being overseas to begin the 2024-25 season, Walker played 20 games for Philadelphia, averaging 12.4 points per game.
Walker, a career 10 points per game scorer, has had stops with the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets in his seven-year NBA career. A first-round pick from the University of Miami in 2018, Walker hasn't found his long-term fit since leaving the Spurs.
While Walker's free agent market led him to go overseas last year after being waived by the Boston Celtics in the preseason, his recent efforts with the Sixers could lead to him landing a role with another team.
