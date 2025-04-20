Ex-Spur DeMar DeRozan's Fan Restaurant Altercation Goes Viral
Whoever said to never meet your heroes likely shared a thing or two in common with a local NBA fan on Friday night.
Three days after being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks in the Play-In Tournament, Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan was seated at a restaurant in California when a fan, identified as Denzel Kismayoo, walked up to his table with a bright light on his phone.
DeRozan knocked the phone away and a brawl broke out. Per TMZ, Kissmayoo left the establishment in an ambulance, but the details of what injuries he sustained are unclear. Police are now investigating the situation.
Kissmayoo claimed he was "attacked" and "body slapped" by DeRozan in the altercation in a post on X, formerly Twitter, before warning others not to meet their heroes. Not many sided with him, however.
DeRozan, 35, ended his first season with the Kings averaging 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field. He appeared in 77 games after signing with the team in free agency last summer, though the Kings fell short of the playoffs after dealing De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs at February's NBA Trade Deadline.
Before joining Sacramento, DeRozan spent three seasons with the Chicago Bulls and three seasons with the Spurs prior to that. The Toronto Raptors selected him ninth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft.
