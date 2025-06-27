Ex-Warriors Executive's Bold Victor Wembanyama, Cooper Flagg Statement
The Dallas Mavericks might've made one of the wildest trades in NBA history, trading away Luka Doncic at the deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers, an unprecedented move given Dallas did not shop Doncic around the league. However, Mavericks fans were rewarded after the season, landing the first overall pick.
In a no-brainer move, the Mavericks drafted Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg first overall on Wednesday night, becoming the franchise's second top overall selection. Ahead of the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, ex-Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers went bold and compared Flagg to one of the NBA's brightest young stars.
"I'm gonna say something that might be controversial: Victor Wembanyama got a lot of attention being the #1 pick. I could see Cooper Flagg impacting winning more than Victor did in his rookie year, and Victor is a fantastic player," Myers said on ESPN's draft coverage.
The Spurs haven't exactly been a winning team since Wembanyama has arrived, but a large part of that has to do with the state of the roster. Looking at Flagg for comparison, he'll enter a Mavericks team that already has foundational pieces like Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and pieces from Dallas' 2024 NBA Finals run.
Lofty expectations to put on Flagg, especially since the fan base will compare him to what Doncic brought to the team. However, he showed he can impact winning at all levels at Duke, and could very well live up to Myers' prediction.
Related Articles
NBA Players React to Dylan Harper’s Post After 2025 NBA Draft
Dylan Harper Makes Bold Claim After 2025 NBA Draft Selection
New Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Future After 2025 NBA Draft