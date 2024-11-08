Inside The Spurs

G-League Check-In: Austin Spurs Set for Opening Night

The opening night roster for the San Antonio Spurs' G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, has been finalized and features some familiar faces.

Mathey Gibson

Sep 30, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Ingram (55) poses for photos during Media day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Austin Spurs are primed to begin their 2024-25 NBA G League season, opening with an away game against the Osceola Magic on Friday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. CT.

With a fresh roster and new coaching staff additions, the team is ready to make its mark under the guidance of first-year head coach Scott King, a former Thom Thibodeau disciple.

Austin's home opener is slated for the following Friday, Nov. 15, when the Spurs take on the Texas Legends at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

This year’s roster includes Spurs two-way players David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix, bringing NBA-caliber talent and experience to the G-League team.

Riley Minix
Additionally, returning players Luke Avdalovic and Jamaree Bouyea add a layer of continuity and leadership after their time with Austin last season.

Head coach Scott King expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Spurs organization during a press conference earlier this month.

"It's been great," King shared. "I mean, it's a world-class organization. Everyone from R.C. [Buford] on down, very welcoming. You know, they preach family, high character, and you can always feel it through the building, and it always bleeds through to the court as well, so I'm happy to be here and excited to get going."

King, stepping into his first season with Austin, brings with him assistant coach and director of player development K.J. Conklin, adding a new layer of support for the team.

Joining them on the bench are returning assistant coaches Willis Hall and Pierre Parker, who each enter their second season with Austin, and Jesse Childs, who returns for his fourth year as an assistant.

