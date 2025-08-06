Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Unexpected Victor Wembanyama Request
The sports card hobby has blown up over the last few years, with tons of cards skyrocketing in price. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is one of the biggest reasons for this, as his hype entering the NBA was one of the most we've seen.
His cards have become so sought after that even Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wants in.
Antetokounmpo recently appeared at the National Sports Card Convention in Chicago, which was a multi-day event held last week, doing an eBay livestream with Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin. While on the stream, he revealed that there's a specific Wembanyama card he's chasing.
What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Request?
"I want Wemby’s first rookie card ever," Antetokounmpo said.
As for the reason why? He thinks it's as great an investment as some of the greatest players in NBA history.
"I think he’s gonna be one of the best players in the league in the next couple of years. I think he will have a very great career moving forward, so maybe like a jersey, his first jersey or his first basketball shoe when he played his first NBA game, or the first ball that he played with and scored his very first point. You gotta go with Wemby, Steph (Curry), LeBron (James), MJ (Michael Jordan). Those are great investments.”
Some unsigned parallel cards of Wembanyama still sell between $500 and $700 consistently, especially if they're graded highly. Most collectors are searching for Wembanyama rookie cards from the 2023-24 season, as his hype is on the level of LeBron James compared to when he entered the league.
Wembanyama's value has been built up from the value that collectors thought they were getting with Zion Williamson, another player people heavily chased to get the biggest cards of. Unfortunately, Williamson has been unable to stay healthy.
Victor Wembanyama's Health Update
Wembanyama's sophomore season was cut short due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, which was discovered soon after the All-Star Break, but all indications are that he'll be fully healthy for the 2025-26 season. Injuries will always be a concern for someone of his size, but last year was more of a freak medical issue than anything.
As long as he can stay healthy, Wembanyama will be on the path to being an all-time great. His size is already rare, but combining it with his inside-out skill set on offense is what sets him apart. The Spurs are looking to take a jump into postseason contention this year around Wembanyama, as De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle are more acclimated, and Dylan Harper gives them another scoring option.
