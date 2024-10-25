Harrison Barnes Shines in Spurs' Opener Despite Loss to Mavericks
After a preseason that left fans wanting more, Harrison Barnes made quite the statement in the San Antonio Spurs' regular season opener against the Dallas Mavericks. Even though the Spurs dropped the game 120-109 on the road, Barnes showed why he deserves a spot in the starting lineup.
From the opening tip, Barnes looked confident and ready to go. He took charge of the offense during key moments, nailing threes and driving to the basket with ease. In his first seven minutes on the court, he set the tone by scoring 12 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting, including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. He also contributed two rebounds, an assist, and a steal—all without a single turnover to his name.
By the end of the night, Barnes finished with 17 points and four rebounds, showcasing his efficiency by shooting 7-for-10 from the field. He continued to display his range, going 2-for-5 from three-point territory and hitting 1-of-2 free throws during his 29 minutes of action.
While Barnes didn't have a significant defensive impact on the game, he was a stabilizing force when he was involved. At 32 years old, the former No. 7 overall draft pick and 2015 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors looked like his old self and is ready to help guide a talented, but young, roster.
READ MORE: Don't Panic: Growing Pains for Victor Wembanyama in Spurs' Loss to Mavericks
"I think we understood that playing with pace, especially in the first half, we were a little stagnant with the ball," Barnes said after the game. "Obviously, playing against big defensive teams, they're going to be able to load up and make things difficult, but I think when guys just play loose, play with confidence, trust their instincts, I think that is something as a group we're going to have to grow in to."
With Barnes on board, there’s an optimism that the Spurs are poised to grow and develop as a team. San Antonio will certainly be looking for more of that confident, sharp-shooting mentality as the season progresses.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
What We Learned: 3 Takeaways from Spurs' Preseason
It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It
Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'