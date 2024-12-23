How to Watch: San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
San Antonio is getting some extra attention this week with back-to-back nationally televised games. The Spurs will be a part of the NBA’s Christmas Day lineup, but first have to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
The Spurs (15-13) and 76ers (9-17) will square off on NBA TV with tip-off scheduled for 6:10 p.m. San Antonio, despite having six more wins, will be the underdog in Philadelphia but not by much. FanDuel’s sportsbook has the 76ers as 5.5-point favorites and a 218.5 over/under.
One reason for that could be the 76ers will have Joel Embiid available after sitting out Saturday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid wasn’t listed on the 76ers’ injury report, which has been a common occurrence for one of the league’s best players. Embiid has played in just seven games and is averaging 22.3 points , 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
Here’s what you need to know to watch the Spurs take on the 76ers:
Who: San Antonio Spurs (15-13, 4-6 away) at Philadelphia 76ers (9-17, 4-9 home)
When: 6 p.m., Monday
Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa.
TV: NBA TV
Series: San Antonio leads the all-time series 59-46
Last meeting: April 7, 2024 (76ers won 133-126, 2 OT)
Last time out, Spurs: won vs. Portland, 114-94
Last time out, 76ers: lost to Cleveland, 126-99