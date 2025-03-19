Injury Report: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the New York Knicks at the Frost Bank Center Wednesday night.
Wednesday's game will be the second and final regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Spurs fell short by a score of 114-117 in their last matchup. It was a tightly contested game from start to finish, but the final two minutes saw the Spurs only score two points, leading to a tough loss.
The Spurs have seven players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembenyama, De'Aaron Fox, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Jordan McLaughlin, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembenyama is OUT due to a deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is OUT due to extensor tendon surgery on his left fifth finger.
Charles Bassey is out due to an acute-on-chronic bone bruise of his left knee, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Harrison Ingram is out due to his two-way contract, Jordan McLaughlin is questionable with left Achilles tendon soreness, and Riley Minix is out due to his two-way contract.
The Knicks have four players listed on their injury report: Jalen Brunson, Ariel Hukporti, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Mitchell Robinson.
Jalen Brunson is OUT with a right ankle sprain.
Ariel Hukporti is out with left knee meniscus surgery, Kevin McCullar Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, and Mitchell Robinson is questionable due to left ankle surgery recovery.
The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
