Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies
The San Antonio Spurs are visiting the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.
This will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Unfortunately, the Spurs have yet to win a game in the season series, with the most recent contest going in favor of the Grizzlies 128-109. San Antonio is currently sitting on a four-game losing streak and is 13 games behind the Grizzlies in the standings.
The Spurs are heading into the game with five players on the injury report: Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
Charles Bassey is out with an acute-on-chronic bone bruise in his left knee, David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way G League contract, Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix are also out due to their two-way contracts. Chris Paul and De'Aaron Fox are both listed as available.
The Grizzlies have six players listed on their report: Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard Vince Williams Jr., Brandon Clarke, Yuki Kawamura, and Zyon Pullin.
Desmond Bane is QUESTIONABLE with left hip soreness.
Luke Kennard is questionable with left lower back soreness, Vince Williams Jr. is questionable with left knee soreness, Brandon Clarke is questionable with a lip laceration, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendonitis.
The San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies will face off Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
