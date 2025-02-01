Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat
The San Antonio Spurs are wrapping up their five-game home stand against the Miami Heat on Saturday night.
This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season. The Heat took the first game in a blowout 128-107 win, where the game broke away from the Spurs early in the third quarter. Heat rookie Del'el Ware led both teams in scoring with 25 points on 53% field goal shooting.
The Spurs are playing on the tail end of a back-to-back that had them cruising past the Milwaukee Bucks. They will be looking to build on Friday night's momentum against the Miami Heat.
The Spurs have three players listed on their injury report however it is a clean report: David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix. All three players are out but due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Heat have seven players listed on the injury report: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Josh Richardson, Keshad Johnson, Josh Richardson, Dru Smith, and Isaiah Stevens.
Jimmy Butler is OUT as he is currently serving a team suspension.
Tyler Herro is AVAILABLE with right groin tightness.
Josh Richardson is questionable due to his two-way contract, Keshad Johnson is questionable on G league assignment, Josh Richardson is out with right heel inflammation, Dru Smith is out due to left Achilles surgery, and Isaiah Stevens is out due to his two-way contract.
The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest All-Star in Franchise History
Sacramento is Selling; Are Spurs Buying? Behind the De'Aaron Fox Saga
Victor Wembanyama's Jersey from Interaction with Young Fan Hits Auction