JJ Redick Makes LeBron James Injury Announcement Before Lakers-Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to figure out ways to survive without LeBron James as he's been out for over a week with a left groin strain injury.
Earlier in the day, Shams Charania of ESPN provided a lengthy update on LeBron before the Lakers faced off against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday morning.
"I'm told LeBron James is having his first workout since that groin strain last weekend," Charania said. "He's having his first on-court workout in Los Angeles here today. He is expected though, to miss at least another week."
Charania added that the Lakers have been very cautious with LeBron's injury that he suffered against the Celtics on March 8.
"His exact return will be based on how his body responds to increased activity over the coming days and the coming weeks," Charania added. "The Lakers will be very cautious. He's 40 years old, this is a soft tissue injury."
Before the Lakers faced off against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Lakers head coach JJ Redick gave his own announcement on LeBron's injury. Redick revealed that LeBron is ramping up and considered day-to-day.
On Friday night, before the Lakers faced off against the Denver Nuggets, JJ Redick stated that LeBron and Rui Hachimura were both very close to returning.
Since Redick's Friday statement, Jaxson Hayes has returned, but Hachimura and LeBron have yet to.
It remains to be seen if LeBron James is listed on the injury report against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, but based on Redick's comments, it seems like he won't be playing.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right