Kawhi Leonard's Ex-Spurs Teammate Reveals Surprising Story
It's hard to fathom in 2025, but many NBA fans forget the backlash the San Antonio Spurs received for trading Georgie Hill in 2011. At the time, the point guard was developing into a solid role player who could help the Spurs in their championship efforts.
Unfortunately, San Antonio would ship Hill off early in his career, but what they received would be even greater: Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard would become the future Hall-of-Famer he is today, blossoming with the Spurs and helping them win the 2014 NBA Finals. He would take home Finals MVP and begin to ascend as one of the league's superstars.
Former Spurs veteran Danny Green went on the All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and discussed his time with Leonard in San Antonio. Green detailed how trading Hill was seen as an unusual decision at the time, but also noted how quickly Leonard integrated himself with the team.
"I was there when we had George Hill, they loved him," Green said. "I'm like, 'Damn they traded George for this kid? He must be special.' But I didn't see at first.
"They said he's going to be the next Bruce Bowen... We didn't see him as an offensive threat... The keys got passed to him pretty quickly... I seen Pop cuss Tony out one time 'Give him the f**king ball!'"
Leonard would average 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals as a Spur. He broke into stardom around 2015, finishing his stint in San Antonio with two All-Star appearances, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and two top-three MVP finishes.
Related Articles
LeBron James' Ex-Teammate Gets Honest on Playing Together
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Earns NBA Award Despite Not Playing 65 Games