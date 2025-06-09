Inside The Spurs

NBA Insider Makes Very Bold Kevin Durant Trade Prediction to Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs could be the most ideal suitor for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant this offseason

Matt Guzman

Feb 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center.
Feb 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — A deal sending Kevin Durant to the San Antonio Spurs hasn't reached its boiling point, but to some, it could be close.

On a recent episode of his podcast, NBA Insider Bill Simmons spoke on the reported interest between Durant and the Spurs. His assessment further fueled the idea.

“I wouldn't be surprised if (Kevin Durant) to the Spurs is done already," Simmons said, "and they just haven't announced it. Basically, they've agreed on specifics, (but) just (plan to) announce it on the week of the draft."

Since the offseason began, Durant has been linked to several teams as the Phoenix Suns look to escape the fiscal hole they've dug themselves into. Without much draft capital to work with, Suns and new coach Jordan Ott will likely have to deal Durant to regain control of their future.

Of the reported destinations, San Antonio makes the most sense.

"I think they trade for K.D. because it just costs less," Simmons said. "They'll be able to be real competitive and maybe go a couple of rounds in the playoffs, but they're also going to keep the No. 2 pick ... (that's) my prediction.”

Should Durant end up on the Spurs, he'll be comparatively cheaper than a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, and fit the timeline of the Spurs' rise to Western Conference contention as a veteran mentor and prolific scorer. The bonus?

San Antonio won't leverage control over its future to get him.

Related Articles

New Report On San Antonio’s $229 Million Decision

Latest Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to Spurs

NBA Trade Idea Pairs Victor Wembanyama With $196 Million Star

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News