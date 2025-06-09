NBA Insider Makes Very Bold Kevin Durant Trade Prediction to Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — A deal sending Kevin Durant to the San Antonio Spurs hasn't reached its boiling point, but to some, it could be close.
On a recent episode of his podcast, NBA Insider Bill Simmons spoke on the reported interest between Durant and the Spurs. His assessment further fueled the idea.
“I wouldn't be surprised if (Kevin Durant) to the Spurs is done already," Simmons said, "and they just haven't announced it. Basically, they've agreed on specifics, (but) just (plan to) announce it on the week of the draft."
Since the offseason began, Durant has been linked to several teams as the Phoenix Suns look to escape the fiscal hole they've dug themselves into. Without much draft capital to work with, Suns and new coach Jordan Ott will likely have to deal Durant to regain control of their future.
Of the reported destinations, San Antonio makes the most sense.
"I think they trade for K.D. because it just costs less," Simmons said. "They'll be able to be real competitive and maybe go a couple of rounds in the playoffs, but they're also going to keep the No. 2 pick ... (that's) my prediction.”
Should Durant end up on the Spurs, he'll be comparatively cheaper than a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, and fit the timeline of the Spurs' rise to Western Conference contention as a veteran mentor and prolific scorer. The bonus?
San Antonio won't leverage control over its future to get him.
