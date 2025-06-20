Kevin Durant Makes Big Decision Amid Trade Rumors
15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant may be entering the fourth quarter of his playing career, but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing him in the sports world for years beyond that. Durant's most recent decision pretty much guarantees Durant will remain a key figure in sports even after he retires.
According to The Athletic, Durant recently expanded his relationship with Qatar Sports Investments, the Qatari government-operated shareholding firm that owns French soccer giant Paris St. Germain. Durant is investing in the reigning UEFA Champions League winners directly, while entering a partnership that will also see him take a role with PSG's basketball club.
"Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant has expanded his relationship with Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), investing directly into UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain as part of a strategic partnership that will also see Durant consult on the club’s “potential plans” to expand into basketball," soccer insider Adam Crafton and NBA insider Joe Vardon reported.
The Athletic piece dove further into Durant's investment with the firm through his company Boardroom, describing as a "slightly convoluted affair". PSG released a statement on Monday describing Durant's history with the club and the role he will play as a shareholder moving forward.
"In August 2024, Durant partnered with Paris Saint-Germain through Arctos Partners, a minority shareholder in the Club. Earlier this week, Qatar Sports Investments and Boardroom Sports Holdings signed a share purchase and strategic partnership agreement whereby Durant has become a direct minority shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain," according to The Athletic.
"As part of the relationship, Boardroom and Qatar Sports Investments will partner on a wide series of commercial, investment, and content initiatives; and Durant will support the Club on its continued sports and business diversification and growth."
Durant follows Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler this summer in acquiring an ownership stake, as Butler is seeking to be a part of a new Crystal Palace ownership group in the Premier League.
Related Articles
Ex-Lakers, Warriors Guard Makes Wild Spurs Statement
Kevin Durant Reportedly Wants Trade to One Specific NBA Team
New Report on Major Team Kevin Durant Does Not Want to be Traded To