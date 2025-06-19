Ex-Lakers, Warriors Guard Makes Wild Spurs Statement
The San Antonio Spurs have one of the most successful stretches we've seen from an NBA organization in the modern era of basketball. From 1999 to 2017, they went 1133-459, a .712 winning percentage. They also managed to win five championships in that time and won at least 60 games in a season six times.
That's a rare feat of dominance over an extended time in the NBA. Most people would consider a run like that with one of the ten greatest players ever in Tim Duncan a dynasty. However, Nick Young is not like most people.
The former Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers guard, who won an NBA Championship with the Warriors in 2018, took to X/Twitter to make the wild statement of "Tim Duncan spurs was not a dynasty team."
Young hasn't said anything to defend the take yet, but a lot of people think you have to win back-to-back championships to be considered a dynasty. The Spurs may never have repeated as champions, but that's about the only thing they didn't accomplish.
The Spurs did win three titles in five years in 2003, 2005, and 2007, though; not many teams can say the same. Duncan won two MVP awards in 2002 and 2003 and was First Team All-NBA ten times. Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard won a Finals MVP apiece, and Leonard won Defensive Player of the Year as a wing twice.
Those are rare feats that could all be considered part of a dynasty. Nick Young is just more proof that not all former players know the NBA and its history.
