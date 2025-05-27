Kevin Durant Responds to San Antonio Spurs Trade Report
SAN ANTONIO — Kevin Durant often has time to address squabblers on social media. Tuesday was another one of those days.
Amid rumors that the Phoenix Suns forward had mutual interest in a deal with the San Antonio Spurs at February's NBA Trade Deadline and that it could be revisited in the offseason, a few fans went straight for Durant's jugular.
"Would be the fifth franchise (Kevin Durant) joins," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Can’t be a top-15 player all-time if you’ve played for five franchises. Winners build dynasties. They don’t jump ship every time there’s a sign of a struggle." They missed.
"Like I always say!" Durant began. "Make your own rules up and curate this NBA fantasy world the way (you) want. Enjoy that top 15 list."
Durant has been widely scrutinized for his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 2015-16 season in favor of the Golden State Warriors, where he went on to win two championships and two Finals MVP Awards.
Since then, Durant has played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. Neither experiment went according to plan, which is why the talks surrounding a potential trade have been increasing.
If Durant does end up in San Antonio next to Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs would instantly jump in contention order in the Western Conference, especially since the 36-year-old would come cheaper than Giannis Antetokounmpo.
And with Durant's college roots grounded just two hours up the road, it might feel a little homey for the future Hall-of-Famer.