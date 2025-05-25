Locked On Spurs: How Can San Antonio Address Center Depth This Offseason?
SAN ANTONIO — Perhaps the one thing the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs have in common is their need for a center.
After enduring the latter two months of the season without Victor Wembanyama, who was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis on Feb. 20, rim protection and rebounding became two of the Spurs' biggest weakness.
Charles Bassey has struggled with injuries and availability every season he's been in San Antonio, and Bismack Biyombo was simply a band-aid fix for a missing Wembanyama rather than a long-term solution. As such, the Spurs are now in the market to look for one.
Several big names are set to hit free agency this offseason, including Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner and Milwaukee's Brook Lopez. Where each sits on a potential offseason "wish list" varies, but should the Spurs elect to use their first-round picks elsewhere, a center could be waiting for a call.
If San Antonio does land an experienced center to play alongside Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, its star would have more offensive freedom and the defense would add another road block for opposing offenses. Additionally, Mitch Johnson's squad would be one step further in its rebuild.
