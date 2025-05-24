Inside The Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Interaction With Chris Paul Goes Viral

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared a viral moment with Chris Paul during Thunder-Wolves Game 2

Matt Guzman

May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
May 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — With a chance to take a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves en route to a hopeful NBA Finals berth, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was "tight" for a second. However, the 2025 NBA MVP was cool and collected on the court, scoring 38 points in the win.

However, as he scanned the row of fans lucky enough to get a front-row view, he noticed his wife, Hailey Summers. Then he noticed a man next to her.

"Caught me off guard," Gilgeous-Alexander admitted after the Oklahoma City Thunder's 118-103 Game 2 victory. "I had to double-take. I was like: 'Who is that sitting with my wife?' I got a little tight."

It wasn't long before the MVP's worries were subdued. "I (saw) it was Chris (Paul)," he said. "I was like: 'Alright, cool.'"

Paul spent one season with Oklahoma City in 2019-20 playing next to Gilgeous-Alexander who, at the time, was in his first year with the Thunder as a high-upside point guard. The pair got on well; both parties came away with several positives.

"(Paul is) not only like a big brother (or) mentor, but just a friend," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "He's always there to lean on. He was the first guy in my life that I was close with who achieved the things that I wanted to achieve."

“That year I played in Oklahoma City is something I’ll never forget,” Paul added.

Gilgeous-Alexander is now set to be a perennial MVP candidate with Oklahoma City while Paul looks for the place he'll call home for the next, and potentially final, season of his career.

Should Paul find himself in the stands for another Thunder game — a piece of advice he gave to San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle — Gilgeous-Alexander likely won't be so alarmed. It's just Chris Paul sitting next to Summers, after all.

Spurs guard Chris Pau
Mar 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles past San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

"I really lean on him for advice," Gilgeous-Alexander said, "and not only basketball advice. Business advice. Taking care of your body advice. Handling a family when they don't live with you. There's so many things that you deal with as an NBA player ... that go under the radar.

"His guidance with that has been great. He's been special."

Related Articles

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News