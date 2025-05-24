Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Interaction With Chris Paul Goes Viral
SAN ANTONIO — With a chance to take a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves en route to a hopeful NBA Finals berth, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was "tight" for a second. However, the 2025 NBA MVP was cool and collected on the court, scoring 38 points in the win.
However, as he scanned the row of fans lucky enough to get a front-row view, he noticed his wife, Hailey Summers. Then he noticed a man next to her.
"Caught me off guard," Gilgeous-Alexander admitted after the Oklahoma City Thunder's 118-103 Game 2 victory. "I had to double-take. I was like: 'Who is that sitting with my wife?' I got a little tight."
It wasn't long before the MVP's worries were subdued. "I (saw) it was Chris (Paul)," he said. "I was like: 'Alright, cool.'"
Paul spent one season with Oklahoma City in 2019-20 playing next to Gilgeous-Alexander who, at the time, was in his first year with the Thunder as a high-upside point guard. The pair got on well; both parties came away with several positives.
"(Paul is) not only like a big brother (or) mentor, but just a friend," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "He's always there to lean on. He was the first guy in my life that I was close with who achieved the things that I wanted to achieve."
“That year I played in Oklahoma City is something I’ll never forget,” Paul added.
Gilgeous-Alexander is now set to be a perennial MVP candidate with Oklahoma City while Paul looks for the place he'll call home for the next, and potentially final, season of his career.
Should Paul find himself in the stands for another Thunder game — a piece of advice he gave to San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle — Gilgeous-Alexander likely won't be so alarmed. It's just Chris Paul sitting next to Summers, after all.
"I really lean on him for advice," Gilgeous-Alexander said, "and not only basketball advice. Business advice. Taking care of your body advice. Handling a family when they don't live with you. There's so many things that you deal with as an NBA player ... that go under the radar.
"His guidance with that has been great. He's been special."