Lakers, Spurs Headline Teams in Big ESPN NBA Announcement

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The San Antonio Spurs' young roster added two new faces via the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center Wednesday night.
The next stop for both Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant after landing in San Antonio is San Francisco to participate in the California Classic Summer League. After that, the Spurs will head to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K26 Summer League.
Their first contest is already slated.
On July 10, San Antonio will face the Philadelphia 76ers in a nationally televised double-header. Two hours prior will be a contest between Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Spurs' Summer League roster is still undecided, but several likely prospects are the team's three two-way players, Riley Minix, Harrison Ingram and David Duke Jr.; Bryant and Harper; and a combination of undrafted free agents and G League players.
The new rookies are certainly ready to make their debuts.
I'm looking forward to playing with my guy D-Harp," Bryant said. "It's been a long time coming. We had a lot of conversations throughout high school, whether that was trying to play together in college (or) just maybe playing together at some point.
"For him to be my draft buddy and being able to both go in the lottery and being able to represent San Antonio is dope."
NBA 2K26 Summer League will run from July 10-21 in Las Vegas.
