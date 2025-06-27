Inside The Spurs

Lakers, Spurs Headline Teams in Big ESPN NBA Announcement

The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers will both play on opening night at NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas

Matt Guzman

Jan 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) posts up against Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena.
Jan 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) posts up against Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The San Antonio Spurs' young roster added two new faces via the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center Wednesday night.

The next stop for both Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant after landing in San Antonio is San Francisco to participate in the California Classic Summer League. After that, the Spurs will head to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K26 Summer League.

Their first contest is already slated.

On July 10, San Antonio will face the Philadelphia 76ers in a nationally televised double-header. Two hours prior will be a contest between Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Spurs' Summer League roster is still undecided, but several likely prospects are the team's three two-way players, Riley Minix, Harrison Ingram and David Duke Jr.; Bryant and Harper; and a combination of undrafted free agents and G League players.

The new rookies are certainly ready to make their debuts.

I'm looking forward to playing with my guy D-Harp," Bryant said. "It's been a long time coming. We had a lot of conversations throughout high school, whether that was trying to play together in college (or) just maybe playing together at some point.

"For him to be my draft buddy and being able to both go in the lottery and being able to represent San Antonio is dope."

NBA 2K26 Summer League will run from July 10-21 in Las Vegas.

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

