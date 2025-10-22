Latest Injury Report Equalizes Spurs, Mavericks to Begin Regular Season
Now through with preseason basketball, results will begin to count for the San Antonio Spurs. First on the docket is a meeting with the Dallas Mavericks.
Wednesday night, both squads will face off to begin the regular season for the third straight year. This time, each side will be missing a star.
De'Aaron Fox sustained a hamstring injury over the offseason that required no procedure, but rather extensive rehabilitation. His recovery will bleed into the regular season, as he's expected to make his return a few games past the Spurs' opener.
“I feel good," Fox assured. "I felt like I could’ve played a little bit ago, but they’re not letting me."
Injury Report: Spurs at Mavericks
In addition to Fox, Jeremy Sochan, Lindy Waters III and Kelly Olynyk will also miss the opener. Sochan suffered a wrist sprain in practice between the Spurs' third and fourth preseason games; Waters is set to undergo an eye procedure to correct an "issue" spotted during his preseason physical.
Meanwhile, Olynyk is still recovering from offseason heel surgery.
"We're missing a few, but we've competed and we've asked a lot of them physically in this first week of camp," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of San Antonio's availability. "Bumps and bruises come with that."
Kyrie Irving will sit for Dallas after suffering a torn ACL in March. He's not expected to return until January 2026 at the earliest. Joining him will be Dante Exum and potentially Daniel Gafford, which turns San Antonio's attention to No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
Speaking after practice Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama spoke on Flagg and what he's seen from him.
"I've seen lots of highlights," he said. "I've always loved the intensity. It takes some humility to play with such intensity in an era where, for young players, it's cool to be nonchalant."
Flagg has proven to be an impressive addition for the Mavericks, averaging double figures throughout the team's preseason slate. Standing at 6-foot-9, the rookie brings a unique versatility that adds a layer to Dallas' offense.
“He’s a hell of a player, man,” Spurs rookie Carter Bryant said. “Everybody sees it. Everybody knows what he’s capable of.”
San Antonio is taking it upon itself to slow that down.
“We're coming to play,” Spurs forward Julian Champagnie said. “We have our own expectations as a team, and they have their own expectations, so it should be a really good one.”
Tipoff from American Airlines Center between the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks is set for 9:30 p.m. EST Wednesday night.