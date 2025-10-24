Latest Injury Report Gives Spurs Size Advantage Over Pelicans
Health is still a relevant factor for the San Antonio Spurs entering their second game of the regular season. Four of their players will sit on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.
De'Aaron Fox, who is dealing with an offseason hamstring injury, is targeting a return within the next few games, while Jeremy Sochan is still dealing with a wrist strain he suffered between the Spurs' third and fourth preseason games.
Lindy Waters III, who underwent a minor laser eye procedure during preseason and Kelly Olynyk, who had offseason heel surgery, are expected to return a game or two behind Fox and Sochan. All four are OUT for Friday's contest in New Orleans. But the Spurs are progressing toward full health.
Spurs at Pelicans: Injury Report
Despite the missing pieces, San Antonio remains confident in its ability to compete. That mindset is spearheaded by Mitch Johnson.
"We're missing a few," the Spurs' coach said. "We've competed and we've asked a lot of them physically in this first week of camp. Bumps and bruises come with that."
New Orleans is no exception. The Pelicans will be without a pair of players and could lose a few more prior to tipoff. Both Kevon Looney (knee) and Dejounte Murray (achilles) are OUT, while Yves Missi (ankle) and Karlo Matković (back) are QUESTIONABLE.
Looney's injury, specifically, occurred during the Pelicans’ preseason game against the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Oct. 5. Per the team, Looney will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.
Last season, Looney averaged 4.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 51 percent shooting for the Warriors. Without him, New Orleans will face the arduous task of slowing down Victor Wembanyama, who erupted for 40 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks in 30 minutes in his regular-season return.
“I’m having more fun now that I’m not struggling to move," Wembanyama said.
The Spurs know they'll be able to exploit the Pelicans' lack of size on Friday evening. But even with a win under their belt, they're being careful not to get ahead of themselves.
“We just can’t get complacent," rookie point guard Dylan Harper said. "This is just one game out of 82. We had a good win. We showed the world what we’re capable of.”