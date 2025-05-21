Inside The Spurs

Latest Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade Amid Spurs Rumors

A new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer discusses Kevin Durant trade rumors amid being linked to the San Antonio Spurs.

Jed Katz

Jan 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Kevin Durant trade rumors are heating up once again as the NBA offseason approaches. The 36-year-old star and future Hall-of-Famer has long been linked to other teams after nearly being traded from the Phoenix Suns at this year's trade deadline.

One team that has been heavily linked to Durant is the San Antonio Spurs. After securing the No. 2 and No. 14 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Spurs could go all in on a third star to join Victor Wembanayma and De'Aaron Fox.

A new report from Jake Fischer of Marc Stein's The Stein Line gave the latest update on Durant's trade rumors and his situation with the Suns. After Phoenix nearly moved him, many believe the forward is as good as gone this summer.

However, Fischer says otherwise. While Durant is expected to hit the trade market, there is still a chance that he returns to the team to continue his career in Phoenix, according to the insider.

"It has been widely anticipated that Durant, who turns 37 in September, will be back on the trade market this summer in the wake of the Suns' myriad trade explorations involving No. 35 leading up to February's in-season trade deadline," Fischer wrote. "A return to the desert next season, though, has not been fully ruled out."

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season, proving he is still one of the best scorers in the league despite his age. The Spurs could add the 6-foot-11 force to thrust them into playoff and potentially title contention.

Jed Katz
