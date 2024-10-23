Inside The Spurs

Locked On Spurs: A Closer Look at San Antonio's Roster Depth

The San Antonio Spurs are still centered around Victor Wembanyama, but who else makes up their depth? Check out the latest episode of Locked On Spurs with KENS5's Jeff Garcia.

Matt Guzman

Oct 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) in the second quarter at Toyota Center.
Oct 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs are just about ready to turn the page to next season with an opening-night matchup set for Thursday evening against the Dallas Mavericks.

Before that, however, let's take a look at the overall depth at each position. With the 18-man roster finalized, the Spurs seem to have a log jam at the point-guard position. There aren't too many true 2-guards, but the depth is made up in the forward position.

Behind Victor Wembanyama, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Charles Bassey and Zach Collins stand as the other big men, but with the former playing a unique role, them being positionless may end up being key.

Watch the latest episode of Locked On Spurs with KENS5's Jeff Garcia to dive deeper:

