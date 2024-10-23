Locked On Spurs: A Closer Look at San Antonio's Roster Depth
The San Antonio Spurs are just about ready to turn the page to next season with an opening-night matchup set for Thursday evening against the Dallas Mavericks.
Before that, however, let's take a look at the overall depth at each position. With the 18-man roster finalized, the Spurs seem to have a log jam at the point-guard position. There aren't too many true 2-guards, but the depth is made up in the forward position.
Behind Victor Wembanyama, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Charles Bassey and Zach Collins stand as the other big men, but with the former playing a unique role, them being positionless may end up being key.
