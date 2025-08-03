Locked On Spurs: Does Dylan Harper Make De'Aaron Fox Expandable?
SAN ANTONIO — If the San Antonio Spurs knew they were going to land the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, perhaps they wouldn't have traded for Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox at February's NBA Trade Deadline.
Then again, for the price they landed the point guard, why wouldn't they?
Sending a pair of future first-round picks and three role players for Victor Wembanyama's co-star seemed, at the time, to be a no-brainer. Months later, and several NBA bigwigs don't necessarily feel the same. One made that clear, but only in anonymity.
"(Dylan Harper) has some (Manu) Ginóbili to his offensive game," the Western Conference scout said. "If (his) 3-point shot ever becomes a true weapon, he makes Fox expendable and gives San Antonio a nice trade asset."
In three or four seasons, there is likely to be a conversation regarding Fox's role, especially if Harper does develop into a rising star in Years 1 and 2. But heading into Harper's rookie year, the bigger question regarding Fox is whether or not he inks a four-year maximum extension.
Beginning Sunday, Fox becomes eligible for a four-year, $229 million extension to keep him Wembanyama's co-star, barring another trade addition or contract option on either side, through the 2029-30 season.
Wembanyama will be on his own rookie maximum extension and the Spurs, if all goes according to plan, will be perennial Western Conference contenders. If Harper does turn into a No. 2-caliber option, San Antonio could humor the idea of using Fox to a non-guard star.
But with no sample size to go on, that conversation would only happen down the road. Until then, Harper will have to be comfortable taking a backseat to Fox.
He'll use the time to keep honing his defense.
"If you don't play defense, you're not going to be on the court," Harper said. "I'm trying my best. Learning new stuff ... It's an area I look to grow and keep my game built around."
The Spurs' rookie has cited a sit-down with Ginóbili numerous times since he was drafted; if it wasn't apparent before, his ability to drive to the rim with decelerating steps mirrors that of Ginóbili. Perhaps, in due time, his role will, too.
