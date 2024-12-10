Locked On Spurs: How is the San Antonio Spurs' Rebuild Process Shaping Up?
SAN ANTONIO — While a four-game win streak in the early part of the season was encouraging enough to cast a new light on the San Antonio Spurs, the idea of an ongoing rebuild still looms over the young team.
Dropping two games in two nights was clue No. 1. The Spurs fell to both the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings to fall back below .500 after a much stronger start to the year compared to a year ago, which signals that San Antonio isn't out of the woods just yet.
It doesn't mean it isn't on its way, however.
Between Chris Paul, who recently became the NBA's second all-time assist leader, standout rookie Stephon Castle and a still-improving Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs have shown promise. They're still battling injuries and young mistakes, but they've clearly been a better team this season.
So, what's left? What do the Spurs have to do to continue down the path they hope to be on? And what might be the biggest problem plaguing them as they navigate the rebuild?
Check out the latest episode of "Locked On Spurs," hosted by KENS5 beat reporter Jeff Garcia with San Antonio Spurs On SI's Matt Guzman as a guest, to dive deeper.